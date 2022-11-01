IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pelosi attacker's neighbor: I thought 'something strange might happen'

01:04

Jin Molnar, neighbor of Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker, speaks out on witnessing David DePape's "odd" demeanor, saying that he "had the suspicion something strange might happen."Nov. 1, 2022

