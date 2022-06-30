IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on Supreme Court

  • Now Playing

    Neighbors react after three men found dead in Illinois home

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Young mother shot, killed while pushing her infant in stroller in NYC

    01:21

  • Man killed in road-rage shooting near Philadelphia

    01:04

  • Attorney claims Connecticut man was paralyzed in police custody 

    03:55

  • Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill

    03:57

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking conviction

    02:21

  • Orlando Museum of Art director out of job following FBI raid

    01:02

  • Singer R. Kelly to be sentenced after being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering

    02:42

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes

    00:24

  • Two dead after 'massive' Philadelphia neighborhood shootout

    03:39

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to sexually abuse minors 

    04:32

  • 101-year-old former Nazi guard sentenced for role in concentration camp murders

    01:19

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    03:58

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    03:58

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

    00:26

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

    03:48

  • Employee killed at Atlanta Subway over ‘too much mayonnaise’ on sandwich

    01:49

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial set for July 1st in Russia

    02:38

  • Georgia mother stabs three children to death in burning home

    01:37

  • Pennsylvania principal accused of sexually assaulting student

    02:08

NBC News Channel

Neighbors react after three men found dead in Illinois home

00:56

An investigation is underway in Kankakee, Illinois, after three men were found dead in a home. One neighbor said he heard the sound of gunfire, but police have not confirmed how the three died. WMAQ’s Natalie Martinez reports.June 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Neighbors react after three men found dead in Illinois home

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Young mother shot, killed while pushing her infant in stroller in NYC

    01:21

  • Man killed in road-rage shooting near Philadelphia

    01:04

  • Attorney claims Connecticut man was paralyzed in police custody 

    03:55

  • Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill

    03:57

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking conviction

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All