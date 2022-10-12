IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Alex Jones must pay $965 million in damages to families of 8 Sandy Hook victims

NBC News Channel

'If you call the police he'll kill us both': Missouri neighbors rush to aid woman held captive

01:53

An Excelsior Springs man is facing rape, kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly holding his victim captive inside his home. KSHB's Sarah Plake reports.Oct. 12, 2022

