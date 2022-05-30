Nepali rescuers recover 21 bodies from plane crash site

- Now Playing
Nepali rescuers recover 21 bodies from plane crash site01:22
- UP NEXT
Hundreds of ancient Egyptian sarcophagi discovered01:29
New glass-bottomed bridge is one of the world's longest00:45
Bayard Steed pageant features giant horse, kids dressed as medieval knights00:54
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv01:20
Violence in Jerusalem as Israeli nationalists march through Muslim Quarter01:24
Watch: Tear gas deployed at fans ahead of Champions League final01:44
Sri Lanka protesters attack barricades around President's residence01:04
Home movies give rare insight into childhood of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II02:39
Zelenskyy reiterates offer for talks with Putin after Russian advances04:52
How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage05:54
Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights12:10
Monkeypox virus spreads around world02:53
Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches04:36
Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams Hungary delaying new E.U. sanctions on Russia01:53
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Donbas03:46
Ukraine's Kharkiv comes under bombardment from Russian forces00:59
Watch: Sydney's iconic skyline shrouded in morning fog00:31
AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities06:24
Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.03:11
- Now Playing
Nepali rescuers recover 21 bodies from plane crash site01:22
- UP NEXT
Hundreds of ancient Egyptian sarcophagi discovered01:29
New glass-bottomed bridge is one of the world's longest00:45
Bayard Steed pageant features giant horse, kids dressed as medieval knights00:54
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv01:20
Violence in Jerusalem as Israeli nationalists march through Muslim Quarter01:24
Play All