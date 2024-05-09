IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply
May 9, 202400:51
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Eurovision song contest held against a backdrop of Israel's war with Hamas

    01:50

  • Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

    02:03

  • Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

    01:41

  • New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

    02:26

  • Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

    02:20

  • US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel

    01:28

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • Biden draws parallels between the Holocaust and Oct. 7 Hamas attack

    01:31

  • How the Biden administration is expected to respond to Israel’s Rafah offensive

    04:38

  • Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty

    02:28

  • Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah

    00:51

  • Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing

    00:43

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

    01:58

  • Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member

    06:23

  • Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal

    03:43

  • White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

    02:10

NBC News

Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply

00:51

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed “amazing efforts” were being made to let Gazans get to safe areas, but reaching agreement with President Biden over U.S. arms supplies would help. “If you want to avoid civilian casualties, you need these weapons rather than imprecise weaponry,” he said.May 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Eurovision song contest held against a backdrop of Israel's war with Hamas

    01:50

  • Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

    02:03

  • Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

    01:41

  • New campus crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protesters

    02:26

  • Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

    02:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All