IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu declares ‘We are at war’ following surprise Hamas attack

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Hamas claims to have taken Israeli hostages during surprise attack

    02:14

  • Hamas surprise attack on Israel: What is the objective?

    02:58

  • White House is 'aware and engaged' on situation in Israel

    01:23

  • Hamas launches major surprise attack against Israel

    04:39

  • How will world leaders respond to Israel's war declaration against Hamas?

    05:47

  • Richard Engel explains how Israel could have been surprised by Hamas attack

    03:43

  • Hamas launches rocket attack in Israel

    07:00

  • Videos show gunmen opening fire on Israeli streets

    01:05

  • Watch: Rockets seen launching from Gaza toward Israel

    01:22

NBC News

Netanyahu declares ‘We are at war’ following surprise Hamas attack

00:46

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “at war” after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack from the Gaza Strip.Oct. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu declares ‘We are at war’ following surprise Hamas attack

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Hamas claims to have taken Israeli hostages during surprise attack

    02:14

  • Hamas surprise attack on Israel: What is the objective?

    02:58

  • White House is 'aware and engaged' on situation in Israel

    01:23

  • Hamas launches major surprise attack against Israel

    04:39

  • How will world leaders respond to Israel's war declaration against Hamas?

    05:47
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All