‘It has to be stopped’: Netanyahu condemns U.S. college protests
April 24, 202401:15
In a strongly worded video address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities,” claiming, “they say not only death to Israel, death to the Jews, but death to America.”April 24, 2024

