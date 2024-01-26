‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

- Now Playing
‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges01:09
ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza03:06
CIA director deployed to help with hostage deal talks01:44
U.S. forces strike Houthi missiles that were preparing to attack ships in Red Sea04:05
Sisters' story of survival as they escape war zone03:08
How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain02:12
Video shows Gaza civilian shot and killed in group waving white flag01:09
Doctor in Gaza's Khan Younis says people who left a hospital after Israeli warnings returned wounded01:30
24 soldiers killed in deadliest day for Israeli military in war against Hamas01:39
Gazans dig multiple graves at Khan Younis hospital01:10
Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day03:13
US and UK launch new airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen02:13
Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action05:19
Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for hostage release02:52
Doctors sound alarm over spread of diseases among children in Gaza01:44
US forces on high alert amid fears of Israel-Hamas war widening02:09
Gaza hostage relatives storm Israeli parliament committee meeting00:52
Gaza hostage families camp outside Israeli prime minister's house to demand action00:47
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival00:32
New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq02:12
