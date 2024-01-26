IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

    01:09
NBC News

‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

01:09

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was defiant in his reaction to the International Court of Justice decision to proceed with the genocide case against Israel. “We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country,” he said.Jan. 26, 2024

    ‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

    01:09
