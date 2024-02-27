IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu responds to Biden’s Gaza cease-fire statement
Feb. 27, 202400:44
    Netanyahu responds to Biden’s Gaza cease-fire statement

Netanyahu responds to Biden’s Gaza cease-fire statement

In a video message billed as a response to President Biden’s expectation of an imminent cease-fire deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed a recent Harvard-Harris poll showed overwhelming U.S. support for Israel to “continue the campaign until total victory.”Feb. 27, 2024

