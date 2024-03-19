IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’
March 19, 202401:01
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Biden speaks to Netanyahu amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    02:21

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    00:37

  • Biden warns Israel against an offensive in Rafah

    01:42

  • Huge crowd gathers outside U.N. warehouse in Gaza City for aid as warnings about famine increase

    00:56

  • Israel launches new raid on Gaza hospital as ceasefire talks resume

    02:13

  • U.N. aid arrives in Gaza under armed guard and goes to depots for distribution

    00:56

  • Chuck Schumer calls Netanyahu an 'obstacle to peace’

    01:34

  • White House weighs response if Israel invades Rafah

    01:39

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

    01:29

  • Gaza hospital overwhelmed after another attack on aid truck crowds

    02:10

  • Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

    00:34

  • Michigan’s Arab and Muslim community frustrated Biden did not plan meeting

    02:05

  • Schumer says Israel's Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace

    01:29

  • Wounded children treated in hospital after deadly Israeli strike in Rafah

    01:18

  • Full speech: Sen. Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

    43:44

  • Schumer: Netanyahu 'no longer fits the needs of Israel'

    02:52

  • American longtime resident of Gaza recovering after missile strike on her Deir Al-Balah apartment

    01:27

  • UNRWA says Israeli strike killed and wounded staff at Gaza aid center

    01:07

  • Khan Younis neighborhood devastated by Israeli bombardment

    01:30

NBC News

Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

01:01

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers the disagreement was “not about the need to eliminate Hamas,” but ”the need to enter Rafah,” which he said was the only way to ensure the elimination of all the militants.March 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Biden speaks to Netanyahu amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    02:21

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    00:37

  • Biden warns Israel against an offensive in Rafah

    01:42

  • Huge crowd gathers outside U.N. warehouse in Gaza City for aid as warnings about famine increase

    00:56

  • Israel launches new raid on Gaza hospital as ceasefire talks resume

    02:13
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All