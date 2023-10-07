IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu vows ‘mighty vengeance’ against Hamas

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Video appears to show Hamas taking Israeli civilian hostage

    00:51

  • Biden taking multiple approaches to respond to Hamas attack

    03:52

  • Two hostage situations still active in Israel near the Gaza border

    03:25

  • Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    11:14

  • Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

    02:50

  • Residential building in Gaza City flattened by Israeli airstrike

    00:44

  • How reports of Israeli hostages will influence Israel’s decision to attack Gaza

    03:13

  • How Netanyahu and Biden's relationship has been tested in recent months

    05:34

  • Biden says he condemns Hamas attack and offers support to Israel

    03:20

  • Watch: Bulldozer tears down section of Israel-Gaza border fence

    00:44

  • Israel officials confirm Hamas attacks have killed at least 70 Israelis

    06:33

  • Netanyahu declares ‘We are at war’ following surprise Hamas attack

    00:46

  • Hamas claims to have taken Israeli hostages during surprise attack

    02:14

  • Hamas surprise attack on Israel: What is the objective?

    02:58

  • White House is 'aware and engaged' on situation in Israel

    01:23

  • Hamas launches major surprise attack against Israel

    04:39

  • How will world leaders respond to Israel's war declaration against Hamas?

    05:47

  • Richard Engel explains how Israel could have been surprised by Hamas attack

    03:43

  • Hamas launches rocket attack in Israel

    07:00

NBC News

Netanyahu vows ‘mighty vengeance’ against Hamas

00:57

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance” against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack, killing hundreds of Israelis and taking numerous hostages.Oct. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu vows ‘mighty vengeance’ against Hamas

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Video appears to show Hamas taking Israeli civilian hostage

    00:51

  • Biden taking multiple approaches to respond to Hamas attack

    03:52

  • Two hostage situations still active in Israel near the Gaza border

    03:25

  • Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    11:14

  • Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

    02:50
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All