Nevada inmate found dead after execution blocked two times

Nevada inmate found dead after execution blocked two times01:29
Convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier, who insisted he wanted to die after his execution was twice postponed, was found dead in his Nevada prison cell over the weekend. KRNV's Ben Margiott reports.
Christine Quinn: The southern border is not a national emergency07:54
Legal analysis: Following court appearance, what’s next for Kevin Spacey?03:02
Entire family of five from Michigan killed in Kentucky car crash01:39
GOP congressman on how to secure the border06:57
Nevada inmate found dead after execution blocked two times01:29
Calls to sex abuse hotline surge after R. Kelly docuseries02:28