Nevada Senate candidate pushes 2020 election lie while assuring GOP voters process 'legitimate'
01:45
Audio recordings obtained by NBC News capture the moments Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is caught in the balancing act on the issue of election integrity as he falsely claims the 2020 election was "rigged" while assuring GOP voters that the vote in rural counties was “legitimate.”Feb. 3, 2022
