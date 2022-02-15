New evidence helps free Louisiana man after 45 years in prison

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New evidence helps free Louisiana man after 45 years in prison02:02
A judge has freed Vincent Simmons, 45 years after he was convicted of rape, citing new evidence and testimony that cast doubt on the original verdict. KALB's Alex Orenczuk reports.Feb. 15, 2022
