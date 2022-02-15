IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

New evidence helps free Louisiana man after 45 years in prison

02:02

A judge has freed Vincent Simmons, 45 years after he was convicted of rape, citing new evidence and testimony that cast doubt on the original verdict. KALB's Alex Orenczuk reports.Feb. 15, 2022

