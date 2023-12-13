IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New Hampshire Gov. Sununu endorses Nikki Haley for president

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Special Counsel asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump immunity as he surges in Iowa

    02:12

  • Trump has ‘authoritarian’ interests, says Mitt Romney after dictator comments

    01:06

  • Trump superfans follow Trump on 2024 campaign trail

    03:14

  • Iowa voters say they've ‘seen enough’ to make 2024 decision

    03:23

  • Who won the 4th presidential Republican debate?

    02:21

  • Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina

    04:19

  • DeSantis has ‘taken the gloves off’ on Trump, campaign manager says

    05:40

  • Chuck Todd: Nikki Haley had 'rough' debate night with 'embarrassing' money attacks

    05:52

  • Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’

    01:52

  • Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again

    09:36

  • GOP candidates rally in Iowa days before next debate

    02:40

  • DeSantis: 'Congress is not going to do any type of abortion legislation'

    00:53

  • DeSantis: ‘We’re going to win Iowa’

    01:24

  • South Carolina voters explain their support for Trump over Haley in 2024

    01:27

  • Fight nearly breaks out at DeSantis-aligned super PAC meeting

    05:04

  • GOP ‘incapable of compromise,’ says retiring Democratic congressman

    06:22

  • Biden, Trump need each other’s unpopularity as they struggle against generic candidates

    09:11

  • NBC News poll a ‘signal’ that younger voters are ‘questioning’ Biden’s accomplishments

    03:51

  • ‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says

    01:49

NBC News

New Hampshire Gov. Sununu endorses Nikki Haley for president

01:05

During a town hall event in Manchester, N.H., Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Republican candidate Nikki Haley for president. In her remarks, Haley thanked the “live free or die" governor for his “rock solid” endorsement.Dec. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    New Hampshire Gov. Sununu endorses Nikki Haley for president

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Special Counsel asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump immunity as he surges in Iowa

    02:12

  • Trump has ‘authoritarian’ interests, says Mitt Romney after dictator comments

    01:06

  • Trump superfans follow Trump on 2024 campaign trail

    03:14

  • Iowa voters say they've ‘seen enough’ to make 2024 decision

    03:23

  • Who won the 4th presidential Republican debate?

    02:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All