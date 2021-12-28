New hearing set to reconsider sentence for truck driver in deadly Colorado crash
Judge Bruce Jones spoke with attorneys on both sides of the case before setting the date of January 13 for a hearing to reconsider the sentencing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos who was previously sentenced to 110 years for causing a deadly crash on Interstate 70 in 2019. KUSA's Katie Eastman reports.Dec. 28, 2021
