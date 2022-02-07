New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate starting March 7
01:38
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state will be lifting the school mask mandate on Monday, March 7, due to declining Covid-19 numbers. Murphy said he is confident in his decision and explained that the health and safety of the children are "most important.”Feb. 7, 2022
Now Playing
New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate starting March 7
01:38
UP NEXT
New York mask mandate temporarily reinstated following new ruling
02:10
Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents
02:39
Pennsylvania school district apologies after teacher tapes mask to student's face
01:43
Schools push ahead despite Covid setbacks
02:28
Students lead walkouts in Chicago, Boston to protest Covid conditions