New Jersey high school wrestler ordered to cut dreadlocks during match

00:43

A New Jersey referee has been sidelined and is the focus of an investigation after he ordered a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit during a match. The wrestler was told his hair and headgear did not comply with regulation.Dec. 22, 2018

