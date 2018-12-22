High school wrestler ordered to cut dreadlocks during match

New Jersey high school wrestler ordered to cut dreadlocks during match00:43
A New Jersey referee has been sidelined and is the focus of an investigation after he ordered a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit during a match. The wrestler was told his hair and headgear did not comply with regulation.
