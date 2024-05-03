New Jersey house explosion kills at least one

Police clear library at Portland State University, arrest protesters01:01
- Now Playing
New Jersey house explosion kills at least one00:56
- UP NEXT
Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients01:34
At least 9 dead in opioid overdose emergency in Texas01:45
Houston hit by heavy rains, flooding00:58
Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths02:59
Authorities respond to incident involving Britney Spears at hotel01:00
Part of major Northeast highway shut down after fiery truck crash01:29
Biden condemns violent protests on campuses02:07
Nearly 2,000 arrests made amid campus protest crackdowns03:08
Texas superintendent dismissed after transgender controversy01:28
Police clear UCLA protesters as campus crackdowns spread03:13
UCLA student and protester reacts to police action on campus03:44
Special report: President Biden addresses campus protests09:39
Police clear pro-Palestinian encampments at UCLA after two nights of clashes08:06
Protesters detained as police start to clear the UCLA encampment01:01
Watch: Police attempt to dismantle a barricade at the UCLA encampment01:08
Protesters remain on UCLA campus after police order to disperse01:20
Police move into protest at UT Dallas01:03
Police clear library at Portland State University, arrest protesters01:01
- Now Playing
New Jersey house explosion kills at least one00:56
- UP NEXT
Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients01:34
At least 9 dead in opioid overdose emergency in Texas01:45
Houston hit by heavy rains, flooding00:58
Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths02:59
Play All