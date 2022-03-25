New Jersey man charged in 12-year-old nephew's fentanyl overdose death
02:04
Investigators a New Jersey man forced his 12-year-old nephew to clean drug paraphernalia with his bare hands shortly before he was found unresponsive on a school bus. WCAU's Aaron Baskerville reports.March 25, 2022
New Jersey man charged in 12-year-old nephew's fentanyl overdose death
