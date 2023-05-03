IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New Jersey Muslim mayor denied entry to White House Eid al-Fitr event

New Jersey Muslim mayor denied entry to White House Eid al-Fitr event

Mayor Mohamed Khairullah, who was invited to the White House to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, believes his name was mistakenly added to an FBI watch list after he was denied entry to the event. WNBC's Brian Thompson reports.May 3, 2023

