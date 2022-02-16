IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New Jersey police officers under investigation after video shows Black teen's controversial detention

    01:41
New Jersey police officers under investigation after video shows Black teen's controversial detention

01:41

Video shows police kneeling on Black 14-year-old's back and handcuffing him while the white teen he'd been fighting with is asked to sit on a nearby couch. WNBC's Anjali Hemphill reports.Feb. 16, 2022

    New Jersey police officers under investigation after video shows Black teen's controversial detention

    01:41
