IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New Mexico man climbs through hospital ceiling to flee from deputies
April 4, 202402:00
  • Now Playing

    New Mexico man climbs through hospital ceiling to flee from deputies

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South

    02:12

  • Oklahoma town votes to recall city commissioner linked to white nationalist group

    02:29

  • Big Texas egg producer tries to stem Avian flu spread

    01:40

  • Family of slain Michigan woman says Trump campaign did not contact them

    02:06

  • Texas mom says she was issued an arrest warrant for overdue library books

    01:49

  • New York inmates sue corrections department over solar eclipse lockdown

    03:42

  • First underwater images of collapsed Baltimore bridge released

    00:37

  • Inside the push to give workers the right to 'disconnect' after work

    03:32

  • Kentucky declares state of emergency after tornadoes sweep area

    03:15

  • Video shows rescue crew saving man clinging to California cliff

    02:01

  • Search underway for two missing Kansas women

    01:34

  • Eight cruise passengers stranded on remote island after missing call time

    03:00

  • Families struggle to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expire

    04:16

  • Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin

    02:17

  • Tens of millions under severe weather threat

    02:10

  • Exclusive: Inside look at Christian non-profit giving Bible lessons to public school students

    03:25

  • Navy releases underwater images of Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:36

  • Video shows reportedly kidnapped teen fatally shot by deputies as she followed their instructions

    02:02

  • Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse

    03:02

NBC News Channel

New Mexico man climbs through hospital ceiling to flee from deputies

02:00

Body camera footage captured the moments when Steven Byers, who was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, attempted to escape from sheriff's deputies by climbing through the ceiling of a hospital in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, where he was being treated for chest pains.April 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    New Mexico man climbs through hospital ceiling to flee from deputies

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South

    02:12

  • Oklahoma town votes to recall city commissioner linked to white nationalist group

    02:29

  • Big Texas egg producer tries to stem Avian flu spread

    01:40

  • Family of slain Michigan woman says Trump campaign did not contact them

    02:06

  • Texas mom says she was issued an arrest warrant for overdue library books

    01:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All