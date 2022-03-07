New Mexico man in hospital for over 500 days with Covid returns home

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donnell Hunter finally left Kindred Hospital Albuquerque after he spent more than 500 days in the hospital battling Covid-19. KOB’s Spencer Schacht reports.March 7, 2022
