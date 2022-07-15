IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge dismisses charge against New Mexico officer accused of killing man with chokehold

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    SpaceX resupply mission launches to International Space Station

    01:34

  • Southwest Virginia recovers after intense flooding

    01:45

  • Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel

    04:01

  • New York residents are reeling over shark attacks and sightings 

    02:21

  • Rhode Island state senator defends viral TikTok of twerking

    02:00

  • 988 mental health lifeline number set to launch July 16th

    06:30

  • Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress

    03:21

  • 10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

    02:19

  • Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting

    01:44

  • Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son

    01:40

  • Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dead at 73

    01:46

  • DNC launches first post-Roe TV ad highlighting GOP's plan to limit abortion access

    01:56

  • Dozens of missing persons from Virginia flooding have been located, no fatalities

    01:44

  • South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on charges of murdering wife and son

    02:48

  • 'This cannot happen again': Friends and family mourn Jayland Walker

    01:35

  • Four minors come forward in fatal beating of 73-year-old man

    01:29

  • Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago

    01:44

  • Two people bitten by sharks in separate incidents at Long Island beaches

    01:46

  • Michael Cox named Boston police commissioner

    01:23

NBC News Channel

Judge dismisses charge against New Mexico officer accused of killing man with chokehold

02:11

A New Mexico judge dismissed the second-degree murder charge against former Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser who was accused of killing 40-year-old Antonio Valenzuela with a chokehold during a traffic stop in 2020. The judge ruled there was a lack of evidence to move forward with attempting to charge Smelser with murder. KOB’s Spencer Schacht reports.July 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Judge dismisses charge against New Mexico officer accused of killing man with chokehold

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    SpaceX resupply mission launches to International Space Station

    01:34

  • Southwest Virginia recovers after intense flooding

    01:45

  • Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel

    04:01

  • New York residents are reeling over shark attacks and sightings 

    02:21

  • Rhode Island state senator defends viral TikTok of twerking

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All