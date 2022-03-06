New Mexico State Police arrest suspect in connection to pursuit, crash killing officer
01:54
The New Mexico State Police have arrested Jeannine Jaramillo on two counts of first degree murder after it was found that she caused a crash that killed a Santa Fe officer and retired firefighter. KOB reports.March 6, 2022
