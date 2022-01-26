IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

New Mexico teen charged with murder in deadly 2021 carjacking

01:55

Investigators say Anna Bella Dukes used social media to lure in a carjacking victim before her accomplices shot and killed the man's brother. KOB's Giuli Frendak reports.Jan. 26, 2022

