New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped at hospital

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped at hospital01:19
UP NEXT
California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults01:38
CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 08:17
Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers04:18
Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis03:48
Several helicopters crash across the U.S.03:20
Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor03:54
Watch: Florida man appears to steal crossbow by stuffing it down his pants00:48
Apartment rental prices surging in major U.S. cities01:43
Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests01:31
Exclusive: Husband of ‘Rust’ cinematographer blames Alec Baldwin, others for wife’s death02:08
‘Wicked’s’ first Black Glinda is breaking barriers on Broadway01:54
Las Vegas man accused of killing toddler, hiding body in freezer00:38
Daughter of former Kentucky state representative killed in home invasion01:21
Florida police release video of deadly parking spot hit-and-run01:25
Former college cheerleader convicted in Florida serial killings01:37
'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage02:21
'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility01:39
Antisemitic flyers blanket Texas neighborhood following Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis01:59
Las Vegas police find child's body in freezer after sister brings note to school01:40
New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped at hospital01:19
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Ciaya Whetstone, 21, a student at the University of New Orleans. WAGT's Maria Sellers reports.Feb. 24, 2022
Now Playing
New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped at hospital01:19
UP NEXT
California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults01:38
CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk 08:17
Social media star Jimmy Darts gives thousands of dollars to strangers04:18
Entrepreneurs in New York and California are using former prisons to cultivate cannabis03:48
Several helicopters crash across the U.S.03:20