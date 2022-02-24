IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped at hospital

01:19

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Ciaya Whetstone, 21, a student at the University of New Orleans. WAGT's Maria Sellers reports.Feb. 24, 2022

