    New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering

NBC News Channel

New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering

Dr. Charles J. Southall III, 64, faces up to ten years in prison after admitting financial crimes totaling nearly $900,000. WDSU's Arielle Brumfield reports.Oct. 21, 2022

    New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering

