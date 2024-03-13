IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage
March 13, 202402:05

  • Beachfront community's effort to reduce threat of beach erosion washed away days later

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    How this West Virginia trade program is tackling the gender pay gap

    04:02

  • Connecticut day care worker accused of slamming child into wall

    01:41

  • Search continues for Texas college student one week after disappearance

    02:24

  • Inflation on the menu: San Francisco's $22 burrito

    02:21

  • What is delta-8 THC and why are more teens using it

    02:36

  • WATCH: Orphan fox gets fed by welfare worker wearing fox mask

    00:53

  • Search continues in Nashville for University of Missouri student

    02:29

  • Fans at freezing Chiefs playoff game needed amputations, hospital says

    03:27

  • Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows

    07:50

  • Uvalde police chief announces resignation after report on elementary school shooting

    00:50

  • CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

    02:13

  • Man and woman found dead after 'severe' Pennsylvania house explosion

    01:18

  • Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case

    03:09

  • Florida man suspected in 13-year-old’s disappearance faces 60 new charges

    01:44

  • Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report

    03:47

  • Space Camp defends presence of transgender employee

    01:48

  • Security footage shows Missouri student now missing in Nashville

    03:15

  • New York's 'Bling Bishop' convicted on federal charges

    02:05

NBC News Channel

'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage

02:05

New Orleans police are campaigning for upgrades to their headquarters. One of the reasons - they say rats are destroying evidence and consuming illegal drugs held in storage. WDSU's Brittney Verner reports.March 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Beachfront community's effort to reduce threat of beach erosion washed away days later

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    'They're all high': Rats eat drugs in New Orleans evidence storage

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    How this West Virginia trade program is tackling the gender pay gap

    04:02

  • Connecticut day care worker accused of slamming child into wall

    01:41

  • Search continues for Texas college student one week after disappearance

    02:24

  • Inflation on the menu: San Francisco's $22 burrito

    02:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All