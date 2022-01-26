IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announces retirement

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

    00:28

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

    02:36

  • Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    05:19

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • 37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner

    05:10

  • Paralympian Mike Schultz on engineering his own prosthetic leg

    05:17

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia

    02:13

  • NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze

    04:05

  • Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn opens up about skiing career and retirement

    03:39

  • Baseball welcomes its first female manager of an affiliate team

    07:06

  • Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team

    01:30

  • NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl

    05:26

  • Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend

    06:17

  • Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air

    00:32

  • Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?

    02:13

  • Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway

    01:43

  • Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement

    01:29

  • Eagles fan falls from FedEx Field stands near Jalen Hurts

    00:30

NBC News Channel

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announces retirement

01:17

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton announced he is stepping down after 16 years and on Super Bowl title with the team.Jan. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announces retirement

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

    00:28

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

    02:36

  • Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    05:19

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • 37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner

    05:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All