New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announces retirement

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announces retirement01:17
UP NEXT
Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY00:28
Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 6602:36
Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics05:19
Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue00:34
37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner05:10
Paralympian Mike Schultz on engineering his own prosthetic leg05:17
Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis02:25
Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia02:13
NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze04:05
Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn opens up about skiing career and retirement03:39
Baseball welcomes its first female manager of an affiliate team07:06
Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team01:30
NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl05:26
Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend06:17
Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air00:32
Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?02:13
Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway01:43
Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement01:29
Eagles fan falls from FedEx Field stands near Jalen Hurts00:30
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announces retirement01:17
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton announced he is stepping down after 16 years and on Super Bowl title with the team.Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announces retirement01:17
UP NEXT
Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY00:28
Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 6602:36
Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics05:19
Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue00:34
37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner05:10