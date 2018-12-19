Africa

New outbreak of deadly Ebola virus disease spreads in Democratic Republic of Congo

02:42

A new outbreak of the terrifying Ebola virus – the second-biggest outbreak the world has ever seen – is spreading through the Democratic Republic of Congo and there is little doctors can do to stop it. ITV News’ John Ray has seen how Ebola is taking hold.Dec. 19, 2018

