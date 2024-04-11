IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii
April 11, 202400:54

  • Watch Japanese prime minister's full address to a joint meeting of Congress

    34:06

  • Stranded sailors rescued after spelling 'HELP' with palm leaves

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before

    00:45

  • Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

    02:05

  • Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:41

  • Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria

    01:01

  • Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

    02:02

  • Thousands evacuating in Russia, Kazakhstan after severe flooding

    02:26

  • Video shows Ecuadorian police raiding Mexico’s embassy

    00:46

  • Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’

    02:52

  • British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa

    02:14

  • Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident

    05:29

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

    01:20

  • At least 94 killed in Mozambique boat accident, officials say

    00:51

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok

    01:49

  • Candlelit vigil held to commemorate victims of the Rwandan genocide 30 years ago

    00:43

  • The Israel-Hamas war reaches six-month mark

    01:50

  • British man completes challenge to run length of Africa

    01:04

  • Biden is working to prevent escalation in Iran, Sen. Schumer says

    00:55

NBC News

New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii

00:54

Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii unearthed several frescoes during new excavation work. The paintings were found in a banquet hall depicting mythical Greek figures such as Helen of Troy and the Greek God Apollo.April 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Watch Japanese prime minister's full address to a joint meeting of Congress

    34:06

  • Stranded sailors rescued after spelling 'HELP' with palm leaves

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before

    00:45

  • Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

    02:05

  • Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All