New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii

Watch Japanese prime minister's full address to a joint meeting of Congress34:06
Stranded sailors rescued after spelling 'HELP' with palm leaves00:41
- Now Playing
New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii00:54
- UP NEXT
North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before00:45
Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis02:05
Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel02:41
Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria01:01
Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas02:02
Thousands evacuating in Russia, Kazakhstan after severe flooding02:26
Video shows Ecuadorian police raiding Mexico’s embassy00:46
Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’02:52
British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa02:14
Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident05:29
Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive01:20
At least 94 killed in Mozambique boat accident, officials say00:51
Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok01:49
Candlelit vigil held to commemorate victims of the Rwandan genocide 30 years ago00:43
The Israel-Hamas war reaches six-month mark01:50
British man completes challenge to run length of Africa01:04
Biden is working to prevent escalation in Iran, Sen. Schumer says00:55
Watch Japanese prime minister's full address to a joint meeting of Congress34:06
Stranded sailors rescued after spelling 'HELP' with palm leaves00:41
- Now Playing
New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii00:54
- UP NEXT
North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before00:45
Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis02:05
Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel02:41
Play All