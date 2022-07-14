IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New report details human rights violations in Ukraine

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Returning to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal would be a ‘temporary sealant,’ says Haass

    01:14

  • Rosenberg: DOJ keeping close eye on investigation as new Trump allegations emerge

    06:57

  • Jan. 6 committee leader confirms Trump tried to contact a former White House employee

    01:32

  • Trump’s 2024 ambitions rattle Republicans’ focus on midterms

    01:56

  • Sen. Manchin’s warning to Democrats about reconciliation sets off ‘alarm bells’ on Capitol Hill

    01:06

  • Biden’s Middle East trip could show ‘escalatory situation with Iran,’ fmr. Obama security adviser says

    06:48

  • Uvalde victims’ families respond to video showing attack and police response

    02:34

  • Latest Uvalde footage shows 'lack of leadership and lack of courage' by police, Cavanaugh says

    04:33

  • Democrats must ‘make the case’ to Manchin on reconciliation after inflation report, WH adviser says

    01:34

  • White House looks for ‘reset’ in Saudi Arabia as criticism grows at home

    03:56

  • Panel: GOP support for fmr. Pres. Trump is declining

    11:01

  • Jan. 6 Cmte. focuses on potential witness tampering, alleged ties with extremist groups in hearing

    16:57

  • Jan. 6 hearing unveils ‘unhinged’ White House meeting

    02:56

  • 'He'll do more than OK': fmr. Obama official Patrick Gaspard defends Biden's 2024 prospects

    05:47

  • White House prepares for anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal

    03:01

  • President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble

    02:15

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

Meet the Press NOW

New report details human rights violations in Ukraine

03:58

Ali Arouzi: “I spoke with this 23-year-old girl ... [who] made a suicide pact with her sister because they had no more food.”July 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New report details human rights violations in Ukraine

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Returning to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal would be a ‘temporary sealant,’ says Haass

    01:14

  • Rosenberg: DOJ keeping close eye on investigation as new Trump allegations emerge

    06:57

  • Jan. 6 committee leader confirms Trump tried to contact a former White House employee

    01:32

  • Trump’s 2024 ambitions rattle Republicans’ focus on midterms

    01:56

  • Sen. Manchin’s warning to Democrats about reconciliation sets off ‘alarm bells’ on Capitol Hill

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All