New York City bicyclist attacks Uber driver, jumps on top of car

New York City bicyclist attacks Uber driver, jumps on top of car00:52
New York police are searching for a bicyclist who attacked an Uber driver in Midtown Manhattan traffic and jumped on top of the driver's car. The driver was treated for injuries and the passengers in the Uber were unharmed.
