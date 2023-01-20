IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms 

    04:43

  • Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

    03:31

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • Do prosecutors have enough evidence to find Alec Baldwin guilty?

    06:10

  • Officials find body of missing Texas woman

    01:55

  • Biden tours California's storm damage

    03:53

  • At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses

    03:51

  • San Francisco man charged after spraying unhoused woman

    03:08

  • Prosecutors explain charges against Alec Baldwin in fatal 'Rust' shooting

    03:32

  • AI can create stunning portraits. What does that mean for the art world?

    03:02

  • Actor Julian Sands missing in California mountains amid hiking trip

    01:24

  • Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

    02:54

  • 12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm

    01:30

  • Family of 6-year-old shooter speaks out

    01:28

  • Legendary musician David Crosby dead at 81

    01:50

  • Grammy Award-winning singer David Crosby dead at 81

    00:35

  • Soccer player Anton Walkes killed in Florida boat crash

    01:42

  • Supreme Court 'unable to identify' person who leaked draft of abortion ruling

    01:21

  • Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest

    03:06

  • Alec Baldwin could face 18 months in jail and $5,000 fine over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    01:16

NBC News Channel

New York cold case murder suspect dies by suicide

02:25

Police say a former neighbor died by suicide after being identified as a suspect in the 1994 murder of Violet Filkins. WNYT's Mark Mulholland reports.Jan. 20, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms 

    04:43

  • Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

    03:31

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • Do prosecutors have enough evidence to find Alec Baldwin guilty?

    06:10

  • Officials find body of missing Texas woman

    01:55

  • Biden tours California's storm damage

    03:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All