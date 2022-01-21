IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

New York couple arrested after hateful anti-immigrant rant targeting family on train

01:38

The couple, who turned themselves in to transit police after video of the incident went viral, now face multiple charges. WNBC's Greg Cergol reports.Jan. 21, 2022

