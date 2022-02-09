'It is the right decision': New York governor lifts mask mandate for indoor businesses
01:34
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate for indoor businesses due to the declining Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state and says counties, cities and businesses are now in charge of their own mask requirements. Feb. 9, 2022
