NBC News Channel

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for Covid

01:28

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she tested positive for Covid-19. Hochul also said she’s been “vaccinated and boosted” and “isolating and working remotely”. WNBC’s Adam Harding reports.May 9, 2022

