    N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide

NBC News

N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the statewide mask mandate in schools effective March 2. Hochul said the decision was made after a decline in Covid-19 rates and hospitalizations.Feb. 27, 2022

    N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide

