N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide03:31
UP NEXT
New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate starting March 701:38
New York mask mandate temporarily reinstated following new ruling02:10
Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents02:39
Pennsylvania school district apologies after teacher tapes mask to student's face01:43
Schools push ahead despite Covid setbacks02:28
Students lead walkouts in Chicago, Boston to protest Covid conditions01:12
Concern over school reopening amid omicron surge01:53
Schools brace for return plan as omicron cases spike01:45
FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids 5 to 1103:06
Louisiana governor lifts statewide mask mandate01:16
Supply chain issues hit school cafeterias, administrators scramble to make meals02:49
'We are trying to protect our rights as Americans’: Students protests California Covid mandate01:33
Florida school district loses 17 employees to Covid-1901:32
Florida school board member says she was followed, threatened over support for masks01:37
Wisconsin parents sue school district after child contracts Covid01:45
Signs of hope as new coronavirus cases drop in the US02:07
Florida penalizes schools enforcing mask mandates01:52
Virginia 10-year-old dies from Covid just days after first showing symptoms01:45
CDC releases school mask mandate study02:30
N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide03:31
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the statewide mask mandate in schools effective March 2. Hochul said the decision was made after a decline in Covid-19 rates and hospitalizations.Feb. 27, 2022
Now Playing
N.Y. governor lifts school mask mandate statewide03:31
UP NEXT
New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate starting March 701:38
New York mask mandate temporarily reinstated following new ruling02:10
Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents02:39
Pennsylvania school district apologies after teacher tapes mask to student's face01:43
Schools push ahead despite Covid setbacks02:28