New York launches 'Subway Safety Plan' amid spike in violent crime

JetBlue pilot removed from cockpit fails breathalyzer test01:54
Primary season gets underway starting in Texas07:15
Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court 03:46
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families03:00
Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California03:21
12-year-old boy shot and killed by Philadelphia police who allege he had a gun01:50
Man in NYC accused of attacking at least 7 Asian women in one day01:27
‘You don’t have to wear those masks’: Florida governor scolds students00:31
Ukraine officials say thousands of civilians killed as Russia intensifies attacks02:30
National gas price average jumps after Russian invasion of Ukraine01:29
Four stabbed at Brooklyn subway station after fight, police say01:27
New York launches 'Subway Safety Plan' amid spike in violent crime01:34
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter01:27
White House outlines Covid plan to ‘get back to our more normal routine’03:33
New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family04:30
Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union07:25
Texas Little League coach accused of sex crimes01:42
Growing number of schools lift mask mandates01:49
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking own death01:38
Gun locks distributed after 4-year-old Georgia boy accidentally shoots himself01:08
New York launches 'Subway Safety Plan' amid spike in violent crime01:34
Teams comprised of police officers, homeless service workers and social workers are patrolling subway lines as part of the new plan. WNBC's Erica Byfield reports.March 2, 2022
