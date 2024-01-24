IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Bidens invite Kate Cox, Texas woman at the center of a high-profile abortion case, to the State of the Union

New York man convicted of murder in driveway shooting

Kevin Monahan was convicted in the murder of Kaylin Gillis. Gillis was fatally shot by Monahan after the car she was in turned around in his driveway. WNYT's Rachel Tiede reports.Jan. 24, 2024

