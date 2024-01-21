IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New York man who killed woman in wrong driveway says ‘my soul is dead’

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Fulton DA under fire over alleged improper relationship with prosecutor she hired for Trump case

    02:01

  • Deadly Arctic blast impacts much of the United States

    01:39

  • Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental competence in lead-up to New Hampshire’s primary

    02:11

  • Outrage after bodycam video released of Las Vegas student slammed to ground

    03:04

  • Video captures aftermath of 10-year-old boy bitten by shark in Bahamas

    02:46

  • Dog helps Michigan police rescue owner from icy lake

    02:51

  • Boeing cargo plane forced to make emergency landing after fire and 'engine malfunction'

    01:27

  • Biden administration cancels additional $5 billion in student debt

    01:45

  • State laws are factoring into college choices for young adults

    02:29

  • Third grade teacher becomes TikTok sensation for her financial lessons

    01:39

  • Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway

    01:08

  • Alec Baldwin indicted by New Mexico grand jury in 'Rust' shooting

    02:42

  • North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons 

    02:57

  • Video shows flames shooting out of cargo plane in Miami

    00:33

  • Millions of Americans are bracing for more winter weather

    01:25

  • Florida state attorney seeks death penalty for man charged with killing wife

    01:28

  • Video shows homeless person in Los Angeles seemingly sprayed with water

    02:06

  • Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old

    00:45

  • Watch: WWII vet meets first great-great-granddaughter in viral moment

    02:47

NBC News Channel

New York man who killed woman in wrong driveway says ‘my soul is dead’

02:23

Kevin Monahan, a 66-year-old man who fatally shot a 20-year-old woman after the car she was riding in mistakenly drove up his driveway in upstate New York took the stand in his own defense. He testified he believed he was under siege that night and now feels like his “soul is dead.” WNYT’s Mark Mulholland reports.Jan. 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    New York man who killed woman in wrong driveway says ‘my soul is dead’

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Fulton DA under fire over alleged improper relationship with prosecutor she hired for Trump case

    02:01

  • Deadly Arctic blast impacts much of the United States

    01:39

  • Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental competence in lead-up to New Hampshire’s primary

    02:11

  • Outrage after bodycam video released of Las Vegas student slammed to ground

    03:04

  • Video captures aftermath of 10-year-old boy bitten by shark in Bahamas

    02:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All