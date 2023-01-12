IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

New York police investigate hit-and-run as possible hate crime

01:35

Security video shows a 2017 Mercedes Benz sedan strike a Jewish man, then quickly drive away. WNBC's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.Jan. 12, 2023

