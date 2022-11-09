IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney concedes district race

00:58

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney told reporters he conceded his district race in a phone call to Republican opponent Mike Lawler, ending his bid for a sixth term in Congress. NBC News has not yet made a projection in the contest.Nov. 9, 2022

