New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski found dead
New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski found dead
New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski, who was recently questioned in a federal investigation after his home was raided, has been found dead. WGRZ's Ron Plants reports.April 6, 2022
