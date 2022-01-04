New York teacher arrested after allegedly giving Covid vaccine to 17-year-old
A teacher was arrested after she was accused of administering a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a 17-year-old at her Sea Cliff, New York, home without permission from the minor’s parents. WNBC’s Pei-Sze Cheng reports.Jan. 4, 2022
