New Zealand marks queen's Platinum Jubilee with 21-gun salute

From Trooping the Color to the royal balcony: Watch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II00:52
French president pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee00:52
Russia has forcibly removed 200,000 Ukrainian children, Zelenskyy says01:06
- Now Playing
New Zealand marks queen's Platinum Jubilee with 21-gun salute00:31
- UP NEXT
Watch: Ukrainians detonate unexploded Russian munitions01:03
Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase02:44
How Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration is dividing some in the U.K.03:19
Queen's Platinum Jubilee in miniature created in Lego bricks00:41
U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles as Russian forces advance in Donbas02:32
Queen makes Britain great, well-wishers waiting for Platinum Jubilee say01:12
Pope Francis makes ‘heartfelt appeal’ to lift blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports00:55
Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks E.U. for banning nearly all Russian oil00:48
Hurricane Agatha leaves trail of destruction on Mexico's Pacific coast01:04
NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound04:28
Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil01:52
'Top Gun: Maverick' smashes box office records02:43
British military rehearse for queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant00:37
Fighting intensifies as Russian forces close in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine04:16
Kharkiv comes under attack as civilians evacuated from Russian-held areas01:10
Ukraine's Zelenskyy implores E.U. to impose oil embargo on Russia01:35
From Trooping the Color to the royal balcony: Watch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II00:52
French president pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee00:52
Russia has forcibly removed 200,000 Ukrainian children, Zelenskyy says01:06
- Now Playing
New Zealand marks queen's Platinum Jubilee with 21-gun salute00:31
- UP NEXT
Watch: Ukrainians detonate unexploded Russian munitions01:03
Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase02:44
Play All