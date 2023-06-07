Newsom: DeSantis using flights of migrants for 'political advancement'

In an exclusive interview with NBC News' Jacob Soboroff, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the flights of migrants sent to Sacramento from Florida and organized by officials in the state. He claimed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was "desperate for attention" amid his 2024 presidential campaign and accused him of using the migrants for "political advancement." You can watch more of Jacob’s interview with Gov. Newsom, including an exclusive announcement, tomorrow on Today.June 7, 2023