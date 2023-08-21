IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NFL player Jimmy Graham detained during 'medical episode'

NBC News Channel

NFL player Jimmy Graham detained during 'medical episode'

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was briefly taken into custody by Los Angeles police during a "medical episode." WDSU's Elizabeth Kuebel reports.Aug. 21, 2023

Best of NBC News

